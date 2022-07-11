Preston-based Gym Gear offers a range of commercial gym equipment, with clients including LinkedIn, IKEA, G4S and NHS.

Its services include facility layout and gym designs, financing options, and marketing and technical support.

Founders, Roy and David Bulcock, and Richard Lambert, are three of the shortlisted business leaders from across the nation to have been selected out of over 5,300 entrants - the most the awards have ever had.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Directors of Preston-based Gym Gear - David Bulcock, Roy Bulcock and Richard Lambert

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, in partnership with Starling Bank, acknowledges and champions the hard work and uplifting stories of business owners across the UK, with an emphasis on their journey and resilience over financial achievements.

Twelve awards will be given out per region for categories including Disruptor of the Year, Entrepreneur for Good Award, and the Great British Entrepreneur of the Year.

Gym Gear Director, Richard Lambert, said: “We are delighted to be finalists at this year’s Great British Entrepreneur Awards. It is a testament to the hard work of all of our team that Gym Gear continues to be a success, and to have been selected as a finalist out of the thousands of entries is an amazing achievement.”

The winners will be announced at a grand final, held at the Grosvenor Hotel in London on November 21.

Founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, Francesca James, said: “The quality of applications is consistently excellent year on year, but we have been especially blown away by the innovation, drive and determination demonstrated this year.

"Shortlisting from so many inspiring contenders has been more challenging than ever, with many deserving cases put forward and an ever-growing business community thriving across the country.