Preston business based in one of the city's tallest buildings has appointed a new woman chief

NCO Holdings has appointed Sonya Bilsborough as its CEO for NCO Europe Ltd, which has its offices in New City House, next to the Holiday Inn off Ringway.

Sonya has served as the firm’s chief operating officer since the management buy-out in January 2019.

Nick Ford, who had previously served as both CEO and chairman will continue to serve as chairman of the financial and customer care outsourcing specialist.

Sonya Bilsborough, the new CEO of NCO Europe in Preston

He said: “Over the past three years, despite the significant challenges we’ve all seen, NCO has achieved exponential growth helping to create new jobs and secure our future as a leading customer solutions provider.

"Sonya and I have worked closely together for over 20 years and the time is now right for Sonya to assume the role of CEO; which was always part of our MBO strategy.”

Sonya joined NCO in 1999 as a customer service representative before taking up various management and executive positions and being appointed to the board in 2012. The firm employs more than 400 people in Preston.

She said: “I am incredibly excited to assume this new role.