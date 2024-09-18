Preston based recruitment agency builds school playground for Blackpool primary school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston based education recruitment agency, Spencer Clarke Group, has built a new school playground for Mereside Primary Academy with a mixture of new and upcycled materials. Part of the Fylde Coast Academy Trust (FCAT), Mereside Primary Academy welcomes over 200 children through its door with the motto “Learning Together, Achieving Together.”

Over the school summer holiday, local tradespeople PGA Contractors and the agency employees themselves overhauled the playground which now boasts an outdoor library, an arts & crafts wall, a construction zone, a music wall, and a curiosity shed.

Designed for nursery and reception children, the playground adheres to the Curiosity Approach, a practice under the Early Year Foundation Stage (EYFS) statutory framework.

The EYFS framework sets the standards that early years providers must meet to help children gain the knowledge and skills they need to begin school. The playground provides early years with a safe place to socialise, have fun and engage in construction play.

Spencer Clarke Group Staff and Mereside Primary Academy Teachers at the new playground

Throughout the build, consideration was made to conservation and sustainability, with existingmaterials lovingly upcycled and repurposed where possible. The playground boasts multiple opportunities for development and combines outdoor play with traditional classroom subjects to provide what the school website describes as a “happy, exciting learning environment where all our children are supported to do their best.”

Reception Teacher and EYFS Lead at Mereside Primary Academy Vicky Meeks, said “We can’t thank Spencer Clarke Group enough for their time, generosity and hard work. They have made such a difference to the playground and the children's experience within the school.”

Head of Marketing Debbie Holden who headed up the project said “Through the agency, we always give back where we can but this has been our most ambitious project to date.”

Holden continued, “We had a few challenges along the way, one being the great British weather disrupting our plans, but we got there in the end and I couldn’t be prouder of what we have achieved.”

Spencer Clarke Group, a Preston-based recruitment firm, built a new playground for Mereside Primary

Formed in 2017 by Lytham man, Mike Shorrock, Spencer Clarke Group is an award winning recruitment agency that specialises in a range of key disciplines within both the public and private sector. The agency employs 50 people at its offices at Bartle Court Business Centre, near Preston.