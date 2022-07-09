The new Forget Me Not centre at St John’s Hospice in Lancaster has been designed by architecture, design and masterplanning practice Frank Whittle Partnership (FWP).

The specialist centre in the grounds of the hospice will be a place that offers whole family support: the most effective type of therapy that was previously not available free of charge in the area.

St John’s Hospice has been providing palliative care for a wide range of life shortening conditions in North Lancashire, the South Lakes and parts of North Yorkshire since 1986.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Forget Me Not centre at Lancaster's St John’s Hospice

Read more:

FWP was commissioned to deliver a place that would offer a safe, warm and welcoming environment for families and individuals to have support in a space away from home and the main hospice building. Wyre-based Huck Construction, of Out Rawcliffe, carried out the building work.

The modern, purpose-built, facility with striking larch cladding has quiet rooms, breakout spaces, open spaces for group and family activities, mixed-use areas, a kitchen and offices.

Two gardens are also part of the site, including a sensory garden providing reflective spaces where young children and teenagers can be immersed in the scents, textures and colours of plants and related elements.

Inside the new Forget Me Not centre at St John’s Hospice in Lancaster

Neil Ainsworth FWP partner and architect on the project, said: “The ‘Forget Me Not’ centre will allow the hospice to provide a wide range of support services for the community.

“It is a very special building, a beacon of hope that will make a real difference to people’s lives.

“Within the design we have used natural lighting wherever possible and have worked to create calm and friendly spaces throughout.

"The result is a homely feel, with strong interplay between the inside and outside spaces.

"We are delighted with the feedback we have received.”

The project to build the centre began last year, following a generous donation from Nick and Barbara Scholes, who have been supporting the charity for many years.

Nick Scholes said: “We’re both proud Lancastrians and we have a strong affection for Lancaster and the work that the St John’s Hospice has carried out for its community over the years.”