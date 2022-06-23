Brad Grime promoted to associate at Frank Whittle Partnership

Frank Whittle Partnership is well-known for its sports stadia and healthcare design work, though its portfolio is much wider and ranges from heritage projects to leisure developments.

Headquartered in Preston, it also has offices in Manchester and London.

The promotions include Phil Nealen who has been made a partner at the award-winning multi-disciplinary firm. Phil, who has been with FWP for 25 years, has led on a large number of NHS and healthcare projects across the North West.

Brad Grime and David Simmons have both been promoted to senior associate.

Brad, who heads FWP’s Manchester office, specialises in sports and leisure and has led on various high-profile projects.

David, FWP’s lead interior designer, has led on various NHS and sports and leisure projects.

There have also been seven promotions to associate level across the various disciplines:

Michael Bates-Tracey, architect; Kate Simmons, interior designer; Guy Hirst, building surveyor; Sam Shuttleworth; project manager / quantity surveyor; James Halsall, architectural delivery; Jonathan Hunter and Jonathan Strother, quantity surveyors.

Finally, Brian Jolly becomes manager of the health and safety department.

FWP managing partner David Robinson said: “We’re delighted to announce these internal promotions which highlight the strength-in-depth we have in all our disciplines.

“Our people have a wealth of experience, and their range of knowledge ensures that we consistently deliver projects efficiently and cost-effectively.

“Given that, it is only right we recognise the contribution they make to FWP’s success. These promotions are very well deserved.

“The appointments will also allow our senior management team to concentrate on managing the practice and to continue to move it forward and to explore new opportunities."

FWP is involved in a host of multi-million-pound health, sports, leisure and cultural projects for a range of clients including the NHS and local authorities.