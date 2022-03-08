Preston and Blackpool lead on growth of new small businesses

The Growtion Business Growth Index, which looks at start-ups compared to businesses going bust across the UK, found that Lancashire had more positive activity than the national average.

It analysed date from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics to compile the report which showed that Preston’s growth of businesses (+33) was led by estate agencies and Blackpool’s by hospitality.

Overall nine of fourteen local authority districts saw Net Business Growth in positive territory, it said, with the Fylde area struggling the most in January (-26 NBG) showing it had yet to recover to its pre-pandemic level of active businesses.

Preston is one of the leading areas for new start businesses a new report says

The city of Manchester was the highest-growth area in the North West in January 2022, with a Net Business Growth score of +239.

Growtion, short for growth execution, is a consultancy dedicated to helping small and medium-sized enterprises to grow, fast.

Mal McCallion, lead consultant at Growtion, said: "Overall, Lancashire continued its strong performance in business growth since the pandemic. Last month, +135 more businesses were created in the county than the number that started to get into trouble, with Blackpool (+48) a particularly dynamic area for new entrepreneurs.

"The county now has 6.1 per cent more active businesses than it had pre-pandemic in January 2020 (UK average = 5.2 per cent).

Mal McCallion from Growtion

"The largest category of business launching last month was estate agents, 44 per cent of the total, with Preston the most popular location of choice for these moving services. The second-largest business type was hospitality, with accommodation and food services most likely to spring up on the Fylde coast.

"While it's too early in the year to tell how macro-economic factors might impact Lancashire's business community's fortunes, 2022 has certainly started with optimism and a collective spring in the county's entrepreneurial step."