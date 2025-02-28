POWERHOUSE : Female Entrepreneurs Unite to Launch Game-Changing Business Book

A collective of inspiring female entrepreneurs and business owners from across the region have come together to co-author POWERHOUSE, an empowering new book filled with powerful stories and business insights. Launching just in time for International Women’s Week, the book is set to make waves in the business world—with high hopes of securing the coveted No.1 spot on Amazon.

POWERHOUSE isn’t just another business book—it’s a movement. Bringing together the experiences of dynamic women from industries including law, finance, wellness, and the creative arts, the book shares unfiltered stories of resilience, success, and the strategies that helped these entrepreneurs build thriving businesses.

The book officially launches on Monday, marking a key moment in the celebration of female entrepreneurship. To commemorate this milestone, co-author Elizabeth McQuillan and her fellow powerhouse women are hosting an unforgettable POWERHOUSE Book Launch & IWD Experience on March 7th at Menagerie, Manchester. The event promises high-energy networking, business growth sessions, and an entertainment-packed Flamingo-style extravaganza featuring dancers, fire eaters, aerial acts, a live DJ, and perhaps even a flamingo or two.

“This book is a testament to the power of women in business,” says McQuillan. “We want to inspire, educate, and empower other women to step into their full potential—and we couldn’t think of a better time to launch than International Women’s Week.”

All authors together

With its mix of personal stories and business gold, POWERHOUSE is set to be a must-read for ambitious women looking to take their careers and businesses to the next level.

Tickets for the launch event are available now, offering an exclusive opportunity to connect with like-minded entrepreneurs and celebrate female success in style.

