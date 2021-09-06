Poundland axes Blackpool store to focus on its other resort shops

The store at 13-19 Bank Hey Street has now been closed permanently, despite it still appearing as one of the retailer's shop on its website.

Poundland also has another shop on Bank Hey Street, at 63, which the retailer is now 'focusing' on as well as its stores across the resort.

The shop closed temporarily during the pandemic. Bosses at the company said at the time that the move comes in a bid to protect the stores for the long term, as they 'focus their attention' on other stores

The Poundland on Bank Hey Street has closed down

It was believed that the store at 13-19 Bank Hey Streey would reopen, however the firm has confirmed it is closed permanently and has been for some time.

A spokesman for the company said: “We already have a store at 63 Bank Hey Street in Blackpool and it makes sense to focus on one location. The store at 13-19 Bank Hey Street has been closed for more than a year. We’ve looked after colleagues there who have been working in other local stores.

“Customers won’t be disappointed as, in addition to 63 Bank Hey Street, we also have stores at Blackpool Cherry Tree Retail Park and Blackpool Retail Park.”

Signage at the former town centre shop has gone up advising of the closure and it's unclear about the future of the retail unit. It was formerly the resort's main Woolworths.

The Poundland website still lists it as one of its shops despite a spokesman advising it has been closed for around a year