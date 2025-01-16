Poundbakery launch new & improved Pasties & Sausage Rolls for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Poundbakery have improved the flavour and protein content in their top five savoury products.

Poundbakery's New Year's resolution was to improve the filling in their top four Pasties and of course their best seller - the Sausage Roll.

The new recipe savouries are available to purchase in all Poundbakery Shops now. The improvements include:

83% more CHEESE in the Cheese & Onion Pasty

27% more STEAK in the Steak Slice

22% more CHICKEN in the Chicken Pasty

50% more BEANS in the Sausage, Bean & Cheese Pasty

12% LONGER Sausage Roll (with 13% more PORK)

Not only are Poundbakery's savouries great value for money, they also taste great too!

Pop into a Poundbakery, to pick up a new recipe Pasty or Sausage Roll today.