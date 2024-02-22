Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Blackpool bar is set to reopen for a second season.

Marvin’s Blackpool is gearing up to bring back the iconic sound of Motown and Soul to night time revellers.

The venue will also re-introduce it’s infamous one-of-a-kind private Karaoke Booth available for hire.

Owner Alex Huckerby said Marvin’s Blackpool is already boasting a lineup of exciting events and welcoming the best Motown and Soul DJs from across the UK.

He said: "We're thrilled to kick off our second season at Marvin's Blackpool Town Centre with a bang.

"The Motown and Soul vibes, coupled with our diverse drink offerings and our private Karaoke Booth, promise an unforgettable experience for our patrons.

"Clifton Street holds a special place in our hearts, and we're excited to witness the continued growth and investment in Blackpool's local businesses."

The venue's successful launch in May 2023, followed a £500k refurbishment of the building and helped to play a pivotal role in revitalising Clifton Street.

The bar will be open Wednesday to Sunday 5pm to 2am with the expectation of Saturdays when it will be open 3pm until 2am.