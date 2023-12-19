The Swan Hotel in Kirkham closes with immediate effect before Christmas and New Year's Eve
The pub's landlord has been evicted just days before the Christmas holidays.
The Swan Hotel in Poulton Street, Kirkham has closed with 'immediate effect' less than a week before Christmas, according to its landlord, who says he is also being evicted from the premises.
Announcing the closure on Facebook, the landlord said: "Sad news - the brewery have made the decision to close the Swan with immediate effect. Thanks to all that have supported me. Brendon and all the staff."
It is not clear when the pub will reopen but it's understood the brewery is planning to recruit new management.
The brewery has been approached for comment.