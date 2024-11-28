Lease to Blackpool pub The Manchester goes on the market with pub company charging £1,200 a week in rent
The Manchester, on the corner of the Promenade and Lytham Road, is seeking a new operator as pub company Stonegate Group steps back from managing the seafront venue.
Since acquiring the pub, Stonegate have managed The Manchester themselves and spent £176,000 revamping it in 2019. But the pub company now intends to hand the keys to an independent operator, which it refers to as a ‘Pub Partner’.
The lease will cost around £1,225 a week - this includes £1,057 in rent and weekly payments of £120 for the ‘fixtures/fittings’ and £48 towards a ‘repair fund’.
The leaseholder will also have to pay a £13,750 deposit and a £775 ‘agreement fee’. But Stonegate say the costs will be worth the investment as they forecast a potential business turnover of £980,821 per year.
They say the pub can expect an annual ‘wet turnover’ of more than £800,000 year - referring to the amount of money the Manchester should make from selling drinks. While its dry turnover (food) could exceed £176,000.
The weekly rent is for the pub only. There is no private accommodation at The Manchester, add Stonegate.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
‘The ideal operator’
The pub company say the ideal operator needs to have extensive hospitality experience in both food and drink along with a “true entrepreneurial flair”.
“The Manchester Pub will always be an iconic part of Blackpool’s nightlife scene,” said Stonegate, adding “it’s a must-visit spot for both locals and tourists which will require an experienced operator who has a deep understanding of local knowledge and experience of high volume turnover sites”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.