A popular Blackpool pub has gone on the market with its owners asking more than £1,200 a week for the lease.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Manchester, on the corner of the Promenade and Lytham Road, is seeking a new operator as pub company Stonegate Group steps back from managing the seafront venue.

Since acquiring the pub, Stonegate have managed The Manchester themselves and spent £176,000 revamping it in 2019. But the pub company now intends to hand the keys to an independent operator, which it refers to as a ‘Pub Partner’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lease to the Manchester pub on the Promenade in Blackpool is on the market with its owner the Stone Gate Group asking £1,057 a week in rent | Google

The lease will cost around £1,225 a week - this includes £1,057 in rent and weekly payments of £120 for the ‘fixtures/fittings’ and £48 towards a ‘repair fund’.

The leaseholder will also have to pay a £13,750 deposit and a £775 ‘agreement fee’. But Stonegate say the costs will be worth the investment as they forecast a potential business turnover of £980,821 per year.

They say the pub can expect an annual ‘wet turnover’ of more than £800,000 year - referring to the amount of money the Manchester should make from selling drinks. While its dry turnover (food) could exceed £176,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weekly rent is for the pub only. There is no private accommodation at The Manchester, add Stonegate.

Inside The Manchester at the corner of Lytham Road and the Promenade in Blackpool. The pub underwent a £176,000 revamp in 2019. | Google

‘The ideal operator’

The pub company say the ideal operator needs to have extensive hospitality experience in both food and drink along with a “true entrepreneurial flair”.

“The Manchester Pub will always be an iconic part of Blackpool’s nightlife scene,” said Stonegate, adding “it’s a must-visit spot for both locals and tourists which will require an experienced operator who has a deep understanding of local knowledge and experience of high volume turnover sites”.