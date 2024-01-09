"This is a sad day for us but every journey must end one day..."

A popular Cleveleys bistro and cocktail bar has announced it will close its doors after six and a half years.

The Glass House in Bispham Road, off Victoria Road West, has confirmed it will shut permanently on Sunday (January 14).

The restaurant and bar, just one minute from the seafront, has been one of the town's favourite nightspots since opening in May 2017.

The Glass House - which included Joel's Restaurant upstairs - attracted a loyal following and was a popular venue for live music, with musicians performing each week from Thursday to Sunday.

Owners Matt and Shirley Hughes say they will now look forward to a well-earned retirement.

The Glass House in Bispham Road, Cleveleys will close on Sunday, January 14

Announcing the closure on Facebook, they said: "It is with great sadness that I have to announce that Glass House is to close its doors on January 14.

"Over the past six and a half years since our opening, we have been fortunate to have met and worked with some wonderful staff and musicians and most importantly you, our valued customers.

"This is a sad day for us but every journey must end one day, and I will now finally be able to retire.

"Our family appreciates all the support you have given us over the past few years and it is with a heavy heart that we will close our doors for the last time on Sunday, January 14."

Owners Matt and Shirley Hughes with their team at the Glass House in July, 2023. Matt and Shirley say they plan on retiring after the closure of their popular bar and bistro in Bispham Road, Cleveleys

"You will be missed!"

The announcement drew dozens of comments from customers and musicians saying how they will miss the Glass House and wishing the owners a happy retirement.

Professional swing and jazz singer Beverley Alexander said: "Happy retirement Matt, you created a great place & the Glasshouse will be missed, though hopefully someone will carry it onwards!"

Dean Bettton, a Robbie Williams tribute singer, said: "I have loved being part of the Glasshouse Cocktail Bar family and love performing there. I wish you all the best of luck. It will be sad to see you go."

And former staff member Diana Belither added: "I loved working here and have great memories. Joel, Katie, Matt, Shirley you made it an amazing place upstairs and downstairs.