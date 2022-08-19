Plans to upgrade bars at Blackpool's Winter Gardens get the go ahead

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town hall planners used their delegated powers to approve applications to improve the Cafe Mazzei and the Empress Grill, which both open out into the Floral Hall.

Heritage guardians including Blackpool Civic Trust did not object to the scheme, drawn up by Blackpool based architect Joseph Boniface, which will not impinge upon the historic features of the council-owned Grade II listed building.

The art deco Cafe Mazzei will be transformed into a destination lounge bar were customers can book their own booths, while a disused serving area will be brought back into use.

Image - artist's impression of the new Cafe Mazzei bar serving area

This will enable drinks to be served to customers in the Floral Hall and take pressure off the neighbouring Galleon Bar at intervals during shows at the Opera House.

Currently additional bottle counters have to be put up to cope with demand from customers, with around 3,000 people having to be catered for during 20 minute intervals at the most popular shows.

The Empress Grill will used more widely as a hot food venue, with separate plans approved for the replacement of the current glazed wall with sliding glass doors.

In approving the application for the Mazzei Cafe, planners said: "Economically, the installation of alterations to the bar would allow for better interval servicefor show nights to reduce crowding and queuing times in the Galleon Bar, and would provide greater flexibility in delivering a hospitality service at the busiest times.

The Floral Hall at the Winter Gardens

"A bar design that provides for quicker, more efficient service would result in increased revenue and in turn, would deliver on economic benefits."

The decision notice adds the council's policy "sets out that major refurbishment will be promoted and encouraged to enhance the appeal and status of the Winter Gardens as a year round entertainment, leisure and conference venue".

This year saw the opening of the new £28m conference centre at the Winter Gardens which is also helping to attract more events.