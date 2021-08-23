Plans to change St Annes chapel into storage and distribution warehouse

The proposal is to use the former Queensway Chapel on Walter Avenue as a storage unit and distribution site for a rug import business.

The chapel itself has been vacant for 16 months after it stopped becoming a place of worship for local Methodists.

According to the documents submitted to Fylde Council planning officers, the small company that plans to buy and use the chapel want to make renovations to the building, which they are currently renting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queensway Chapel in St Annes

It states: "The chapel has stood empty for 16 months and though visited by current owners for essential maintenance , it is beginning to show signs of neglect on the residential face.

"We propose not to change this facade of the original chapel , only to improve it cosmetically with new replacement UPVC windows, repainting the fences and erecting a new decorative metal gate to create a safe area to the chapel side access.

"We import and sell hand made Persian rugs from France and Belgium. We also sell antiques and collectables. Our business is conducted 95 percent online and five percent at trade fairs."

The documents show that if approved, the front chapel will become storage for carpets and other stock, which will be shelved The rear hall will also be used for storage and taking photographs of stock.

The statement added: "We are not a retail establishment and thus need mainly storage and distribution. We make no noise and create no disturbance and I feel our impact on the area will only be positive.

"We are currently renting property but the building needs severe improvement and we are now in a position to buy. The chapel is highly unlikely to be purchased again for a place of worship and we feel our proposal has the best chance of maintaining its character and having minimal impact on the surrounding tenants and residents."