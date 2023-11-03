The site of a former well-known Blackpool town centre shop which has fallen into disrepair since its closure looks set to get a new lease of life.

Developers have unveiled proposals to revamp part of the former Black’s Haberdashery shop on the corner of Deansgate and Edward Street.

Part of the building has already been upgraded when two shops with flats above them were created on Edward Street.

But the remainder of the premises has been boarded up following the closure of Black’s – which sold material and sewing aids – in 2019.

The site earmarked for investment (picture from Joseph Boniface Architects Ltd)

Now a planning application has been submitted to Blackpool Council seeking permission to redevelop the site into four shop units.

A design statement warns: “The ground floor facade has fallen into a state of disrepair and has been boarded up in part to protect from the ingress of squatters and pigeons.”

Blackpool-based Joseph Boniface Architects has drawn up the proposed scheme.

Architect Joe Boniface said: "JBA were appointed in October to design the ground floor shop frontages to a property in a prominent location in the town centre.

Artist’s drawing of the proposed new units (picture from Joseph Boniface Architects Ltd)

“Despite being a relatively small project, it is intended the proposals will have a hugely positive impact on the street scene to Deansgate and Edward Street.

“The proposals seek to create a vibrant row of small commercial units by remodelling the existing shop frontages with traditional proportions and materials.

“The carefully chosen muted colours complement the other new shop frontage restoration work we have been involved with as part of the Quality Corridors scheme for Blackpool Council.”

The Quality Corridors scheme was part of a wider £7m injection of funding into Blackpool town centre, with £1m set aside to improve shop fronts.

While this scheme is not part of that project, which has seen a number of shopfronts upgraded in nearby streets including Edward Street, Deansgate and Topping Street, developers said it has been designed to fit in with those improvements.

Planning documents add: “Although this scheme does not form part of the Quality Corridors scheme, the proposal aims to use similar principles to provide an attractive frontage to a key focal point in the local area.”