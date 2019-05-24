Plans revealed for defunct Blackpool social club

A former Blackpool social club could be redeveloped as flats.

Danny Singh of Daneets Developments, based in Cheadle Hulme, is seeking planning permission to convert premises which formerly housed the Duple Club into eight apartments.

Blackpool Town Hall

The scheme for the property on the corner of Bond Street and Station Road, South Shore, would see three one-bedroom apartments and five two-bedroom apartments created on the first and second floor of the building.

The ground floor is currently used for retail although some of the shops are vacant.

A design statement accompanying the application says the building is unviable as commercial premises, having been empty for two years, which is why permission is being sought for residential development.

It adds: "The building externally will stay the same but the refurbishment for a change of use to apartments will bring the first floor area back in use as individual apartments. The works will primarily be internal with no changes to either of the frontages."

The property, which was built around 1905, was recently sold at auction for £225,000.

The Duple Club had been on the site since 1966 and was founded as a social club for workers at the nearby Duple coach builders factory.

Town hall planners will consider the application at a future date.