Plans for new business at former Lytham Indian restaurant Dalvee in Clifton Street
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rightmove says the lease to the empty unit at 93 Clifton Street, formerly home to Indian Street Food restaurant Dalvee, has now sold.
Kays Estates had been advertising the town centre property since award-winning chef Seema Dalvi suddenly closed her Lytham restaurant in February. Her Poulton branch in Breck Road remains open.
The agent originally listed the fully-equipped cafe bar at £57,000, but this was later reduced to £33,000 - plus £25,000 a year in rent.
The real estate website says the lease has now sold, subject to conditions. It’s not known at this stage what the new leaseholder plans for the unit opposite Market Square.
Perfect for a micro pub?
The property listing described the unit as a ‘modern cafe bar in Lytham town centre’, giving rise to speculation on local Facebook groups that a new coffee shop could be in the works.
It added the fully equipped premises would lend themselves to a ‘variety of catering styles’, having previously operated with an “Indian Street Food vibe”.
The real estate agent also suggested the property might suit a micro pub. This would likely require the new business owner to make an application to Fylde Council for permission to vary the licence or seek planning approval.
According to Kays Estates, the previous tenants took out a 10-year from September 2019 at a rent of £25,000 per year. It added the lease was renewable and the landlord may consider a new lease.
What the property includes
Ground Floor: Single fronted premises with 32/36 covers and fitted bar counter; Ladies and Gents wc; kitchen with stainless steel extraction; pot wash area.
Exterior: Forecourt seating for approx 12-15 covers. Rear yard and store.
Business: The business is equipped including under counter bottle fridges, coffee machine, ice machine, digital till, double deep fat fryer, 4 ring hob, grill, counter fridges, freezer, dishwasher, etc. The business has closed due to vendors other business commitments.
Services: Electric and water services connected, CCTV
Tenure: Leasehold. 10 year original lease from September 2019 at a rent of £25,000 pa. Renewable lease and the Landlord may consider negotiating a new lease.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.