Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new future is planned for a former cafe restaurant which closed in Lytham earlier this year.

Rightmove says the lease to the empty unit at 93 Clifton Street, formerly home to Indian Street Food restaurant Dalvee, has now sold.

Kays Estates had been advertising the town centre property since award-winning chef Seema Dalvi suddenly closed her Lytham restaurant in February. Her Poulton branch in Breck Road remains open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agent originally listed the fully-equipped cafe bar at £57,000, but this was later reduced to £33,000 - plus £25,000 a year in rent.

This fully-equipped cafe bar is available for £57,000. A 10 year lease was taken out in September 2019 at a rent of £25,000 pa. | Kays Peake Properties/Rightmove

The real estate website says the lease has now sold, subject to conditions. It’s not known at this stage what the new leaseholder plans for the unit opposite Market Square.

Perfect for a micro pub?

The property listing described the unit as a ‘modern cafe bar in Lytham town centre’, giving rise to speculation on local Facebook groups that a new coffee shop could be in the works.

It added the fully equipped premises would lend themselves to a ‘variety of catering styles’, having previously operated with an “Indian Street Food vibe”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The real estate agent also suggested the property might suit a micro pub. This would likely require the new business owner to make an application to Fylde Council for permission to vary the licence or seek planning approval.

According to Kays Estates, the previous tenants took out a 10-year from September 2019 at a rent of £25,000 per year. It added the lease was renewable and the landlord may consider a new lease.

Dalvee's in Clifton Street, Lytham closed for good on Sunday | Dalvee's

What the property includes

Ground Floor: Single fronted premises with 32/36 covers and fitted bar counter; Ladies and Gents wc; kitchen with stainless steel extraction; pot wash area.

Exterior: Forecourt seating for approx 12-15 covers. Rear yard and store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business: The business is equipped including under counter bottle fridges, coffee machine, ice machine, digital till, double deep fat fryer, 4 ring hob, grill, counter fridges, freezer, dishwasher, etc. The business has closed due to vendors other business commitments.

Services: Electric and water services connected, CCTV