Plans have been put forward for a new bowling alley, bar and entertainment venue at Blackpool’s Houndshill Shopping Centre.

Bowling alley operator Gutterball is in talks with the Council to take on a ground floor unit of the Houndshill’s £21million extension, next to Backlot Cinema, which was purpose-built for Wilko before the retailer collapsed into administration in August 2023 and closed its stores.

Gutterball, a relatively new operator to the entertainment scene, has recently opened sites in London, Lincoln and North Shields. It has now set its sights on the 22,000 sq ft ‘Wilko’ unit, which has remained unoccupied since its completion in February 2024.

The operator has submitted an application for a new premises licence, with permission for the sale of alcohol, which is currently being considered by Blackpool Council.

What can we expect from Gutterball Blackpool?

Gutterball is primarily a bowling alley, but some sites boast a roller rink, pool tables, darts, arcades and karaoke. It’s not clear at this stage whether all these will feature at the new Blackpool venue.

Gutterball are seeking permission to serve alcohol from 10am to 12.30am, Sunday to Thursday, and until 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays.

It has also applied for permission to screen films, host indoor sporting events and live performance of music and dance.

Blackpool Council were approached for comment.

