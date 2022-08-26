Planning application now submitted for Blackpool's Turtle Bay restaurant

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developers have now submitted a full planning application for the scheme to bring a Turtle Bay restaurant to the ground floor of Forshaw's Hotel in Talbot Square.

As previously reported, Turtle Bay has already applied for a premises licence to serve alcohol at the former Che Bar and Coco Lounge which closed in 2016 in the hotel.

Artist's impression of Forshaw's Hotel if the latest plans go ahead

Now a planning application has been submitted for change of use of the site from a nightclub to a restaurant, and shows a new entrance from the Promenade.

Documents submitted with the application say: "The proposed occupier, Turtle Bay, is a widely established high quality restaurant brand with locations throughout the UK.

"The brand has gone from strength to strength and now seeks to expand into Blackpool.

"The proposal occupies the western part of the ground floor, including two bay windows overlooking the Promenade and one single bay window facing out onto Talbot Square.

"Ground floor use will provide an active frontage onto the Promenade, with dining taking place at this level."

The application adds as "part of the long term renewal plans for the site, change of use of the ground floor and basement is sought to create an attractive and vibrant new addition to Blackpool’s restaurant offering, whilst enhancing the setting of both the heritage asset itself and those surrounding the site through much needed refurbishment."

Forshaw's Hotel, known previously as the Clifton Hotel, dates back to between 1865 and 1874, and is a Grade II listed building. In its heyday, singing star Frank Sinatra stayed there while performing in Blackpool.

Recent investment includes a £400,000 renovation of the exterior facades which had fallen into disrepair, including a £178,300 grant from the council's Quality Corridors Property Improvement Fund .

Planning documents add the Coco and Che nightclubs have "fallen into significant disrepair over recent years" since being closed.

It is now hoped "through the sensitive refurbishment and introduction of complementary waterside uses, the setting and appeal of Talbot Squarewill be greatly improved and enhanced."