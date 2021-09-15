Plan to build 500,000sq ft mega-unit near Preston could create 800 jobs

Yorkshire-based Caddick Developments wants to build a 500,000sq ft building as part of its Farington Park project, near Leyland.

The firm got outline approval for the site in January, but has now amended its mix of industrial units plan to a single mega-building, following what it said was unprecedented demand and many enquiries from potential occupants.

Steve Widdowson, director at Caddick Developments, said: “We’re pleased to be taking on one of the largest ever projects of this nature in the North West.

the scheme would create almost 800 jobs.

“There’s a huge demand for large units in the area, and the Farington Park development should provide an ideally-located solution for a lot of industrial occupiers.”

Initial ground work on the project is expected to start in October.

Caddick Group is working closely with partners to deliver this “big box project”, including industrial and logistics specialist KPP; planning consultants NJL; JPG engineers; Urban Green Environmental consultants; CWC MEP; Henry Riley cost consultants and Box Clever project management.

The agents for the project are Rob Taylor at Cushman and Wakefield, and Sam Royle at Knight Frank.

The scheme includes extensive landscaping and improvements to the footpath that currently runs through the site, to deliver a new cycleway forming part of the Leyland Loop.

This will be upgraded in order to form a link between the nearby wider employment sites, as well as the residential communities across the River Lostock. An eight-acre recreational area is also being created.

This will include the opening of a previously culverted river, and extensive planting and ecological improvements designed to assist in flood alleviation plans for the wider region.

The first phase of this development alone is expected to generate nearly 800 jobs once complete, and support another 347 jobs in the supply chain, with 228 jobs created during its construction.

Myles Hartley, managing director of Caddick Developments, said: “Our vast experience in the logistics sector and integrated construction expertise means we can deliver quickly and with certainty in what is currently a challenging procurement market. Occupiers and funders are very attracted to our delivery model.”