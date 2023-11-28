Former shop on the corner of Blackpool's Abingdon Street and Talbot Road set to become restaurant and takeaway
and live on Freeview channel 276
Applicant Kemal Altunc has been given the go-ahead to use the ground floor of premises on the corner of Abingdon Street and Talbot Road for the eatery which is also expected to include takeaway service.
The application was for a change of use of the three storey premises, installation of an extraction flue and to make internal alterations with seating provided alongside two walls.
It is proposed to open between 11am and midnight, with hours extended until 2am on Saturdays.
Planners, who approved the application using delegated powers, said the scheme met council policies aimed at “introducing quality cafes and restaurants to develop a café culture and conserving and enhancing key heritage assets within the town centre.”
They said while the flue would be visible, it would not have a detrimental impact on surroundings.