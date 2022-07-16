The Scaleup Leaders Network, led by Lancashire County Council’s scaleup service Two Zero, is still open for applications but high-growth companies are being urged to apply soon to secure their spot, with only four places still available.

Companies who have already secured their place on the programme include Moorhouse’s Brewery, Red Rose Award scaleup category winner ELE Advanced Technologies and Chorley-based storage company Brysdales.

The programme, which also aims to create a powerful new support network and further accelerate businesses’ growth, is being delivered by Cube Thinking, a Lancashire-based business growth consultancy which delivered Two Zero’s Scaleup Resurgence programme during the pandemic.

Jason Kingston and John Woodruffe, from Cube Thinking

Amin Vepari, business finance and scaleup lead, Lancashire County Council and programme manager, Two Zero said: “The Scaleup Leaders Network is one of our most comprehensive scale-up support programmes since the launch of Two Zero in 2020.

“Companies will receive high-quality guidance giving them the tools to accelerate their growth from when they sign up to the programme until March 2023. The service is fully funded by Lancashire County Council which means there is no cost to the business for this unique support offer.

“I would urge scale-up owners or managers who are interested to apply now for the chance to benefit from Cube’s expert growth advice and work directly with the leaders of some of Lancashire’s most exciting fast-growing firms.”

Amin Vepari, Lancashire County Council

The Scaleup Leaders Network aims to develop the leadership mindset and scale-up strategies of those on the programme through one-to-one coaching, group masterclasses on key topics and by providing facilitated peer learning to help them build long-lasting networks of likeminded business leaders.

The programme will help participants develop robust strategies for accessing finance and environment, social and governance (ESG). They will also learn to develop and refine their overall scaleup business strategy and will receive a full business health check, with support to improve business performance throughout the programme.

The programme is open to new 20 applicants, who will be joined by 10 companies who took part in the Scaleup Resurgence programme, meaning those who apply will have a chance to be part of a network of 30 high-growth businesses.

Companies who have been confirmed to take part in Scaleup Leaders Network which previously took part in Scaleup Resurgence include EnergyAce, Matrix247 and Blackburn Distributions.

Lancashire businesses wishing to join Scaleup Leaders Network must meet selection criteria and demonstrate scale-up activity already taking place within their businesses.