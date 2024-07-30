Pizza Rana announces grand opening of new restaurant in Lytham
Pizza Rana has announced its brand new restaurant on Clifton Square will officially open its doors on July 31.
Already serving up authentic Neapolitan pizza at Abingdon Street Market, the new expansion is set to offer visitors a “fantastic dining experience”.
The restaurant's menu will showcase a selection of pizzas, all made with the finest ingredients and traditional recipes.
Rachel Galt, owner at Pizza Rana, said: “We are so excited to open our new restaurant in Lytham.
“Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional food and service, and we can’t wait to get the doors open”
Guests have been promised a “culinary experience” that combines classic Italian flavours, as well as a fresh take on the traditional Pizzeria found in Napoli.
The wines, beers and spirits on offer have been hand-picked to compliment the food, atmosphere and enhance the overall dining experience.
Everyone has been invited to join Wednesday’s celebrations and experience the authentic taste of Italy.
Pizza Rana will be walk-ins only, but with pizzas cooked in 60 seconds, you shouldn’t be waiting too long for a table.
For more information, visit www.pizzarana.co.uk
