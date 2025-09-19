Pink Link Lytham - a fresh start for local women in business

Pink Link is back in Lytham and it’s bigger, bolder, and ready to champion the town’s women in business. From founders and freelancers to professionals building their careers, the new group promises fresh opportunities, meaningful connections and the trademark Pink Link energy that has transformed women’s networking across the North West.

Pink Link is thrilled to announce the launch of Pink Link Lytham, bringing its award-winning women’s business network back to the heart of the town. The first event will take place on Wednesday, September 24 at The Queens Hotel, Lytham, and promises to be an inspiring, opportunity-filled event for women from all sectors.

Hosted by award-winning entrepreneur Alice Potter, founder of AJP Social Studio, who has successfully grown Pink Link Fylde into a thriving hub of collaboration, the new Lytham group will provide even more opportunities for local businesswomen to connect, share knowledge, and grow together.

The launch event will feature a presentation from Amy Mantle, Content Marketing Strategist and founder of Love Media, who will share actionable tips to help small businesses create impactful content that gets results.

Alice Potter, Pink Link Lytham Host, said: "Networking has been one of the most powerful tools in my own business journey, and I’ve seen first-hand how transformational it can be for other women too. Through Pink Link Fylde, I’ve watched friendships form, collaborations bubble and confidence grow - and now I’m excited to bring that same energy and opportunity back to Lytham. Pink Link is about more than just business, it’s about women supporting women and creating a community where we all thrive together."

The Queens is situated in the heart of Lytham with fantastic views over Lytham Green, the Ribble estuary & Lytham windmill and is an iconic venue for the new network. Niamh Barrass, Sales and Events Manager said "I absolutely love being part of The Queen's Hotel Team and I'm so excited to be hosting such an incredible event with Pink Link at our venue. It's going to be a fantastic celebration of women in business and we can't wait to welcome everyone to The Queen's."

Coral Horn, Founder of Pink Link, commented: "It’s fantastic to be back in Lytham! The Pink Link community is all about empowering women, building confidence, and getting business done. These events are proactive, supportive and full of opportunities; whether you’re running your own business or building your career, Pink Link is the place to make meaningful connections."

Pink Link meetings are inclusive, welcoming, and designed to help women do more than just swap business cards. They create real, lasting relationships and opportunities to do business together. Members and visitors collaborate, share leads, and support each other’s growth, creating a powerful network of like-minded professionals.

This is also an opportunity to become a founding member of Pink Link Lytham, securing your place at the table as this new group grows. Attendees will also gain access to Pink Link’s wider network across the North West and beyond, offering more events, more collaborations and more opportunities to raise their profile.

Women in business, whether freelancers, founders, or professionals within organisations, are invited to book a place at the launch and experience the energy and community of Pink Link for themselves. Visitors are welcome and can take advantage of a free first visit at pinklinkladies.co.uk/networking-in-lytham