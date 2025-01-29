PHX Training’s digital contract helps Blackpool residents build essential skills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading training provider PHX Training has partnered with Blackpool Council to deliver a training contract designed to help residents improve their digital skills and boost employment opportunities.

The Let’s Get Digital programme - funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund - forms part of Blackpool Council’s broader efforts to support residents in an increasingly digital world and will provide free, accessible training to equip people with essential digital skills.

This includes support with using computers, navigating the internet, and applying for jobs online, as well as more advanced training to meet the needs of local businesses.

Delivered by PHX Training’s team of expert tutors, the contract is aimed at helping residents overcome barriers to technology and improve their confidence in using digital tools.

Let's Get Digital learners with their free tablets

The course is tailored to meet the needs of each participant including learning how to send emails, create CVs, or manage online banking,

Julie Ellison, one of the learners, said: “I was eager to learn but often felt held back by technology. I wanted to improve my skills and expand my knowledge, and this course gave me the perfect opportunity to do that. I’ve also improved my personal skills and made new friends along the way - it’s given me a real sense of achievement.”

Julie added: “Now that I feel more confident with my digital skills, I’m planning to take a customer service course next, and hopefully a business admin course after that.”

Blackpool Council is funding the initiative, using government grant monies, as part of its commitment to reducing unemployment and addressing the digital skills gap in the community.

Briony Fawcett, managing director of PHX Training, said: “We’re proud to be partnering with Blackpool Council to deliver this vital programme. Digital skills are no longer optional, they’re essential for accessing work, education, and everyday life.

“This partnership is all about making sure people in Blackpool have the tools they need to succeed in a digital-first world. We also continue to support ongoing learning by gifting each learner a free tablet, which enables them to continue building their skills at home.”

The programme is open to unemployed individuals of all ages and skill levels. Participants can access training sessions at the PHX Training centre in Blackpool, with flexible options to accommodate different schedules.

To learn more about the programme or to sign up, contact PHX Training on 01253 291 860 or visit www.phxtraining.co.uk.

PHX Training is a leading training provider that offers a range of training and vocational courses, including basic English and maths and IT skills, up to specific sector qualifications in health and social care, warehousing and business administration.

It also supports people back into work by building training plans and careers advice, free access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are recruiting.

To find out about the full range of support PHX Training offers, visit www.phxtraining.co.uk.