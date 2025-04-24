PHX Training welcomes new business leader to drive learner success in Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading vocational training provider PHX Training has appointed Louise Kirby as the new business leader at its Blackpool centre.

Louise, who has more than two decades of expertise in the welfare-to-work and employability sector, joins from Ingeus Working Well Work and Health in Manchester, where she played a pivotal role in supporting learners with complex needs.

Throughout her career, she has managed major employability contracts including New Deal, the Work Programme, Working Well and Pioneer, all supporting unemployed individuals through tailored employment assistance and skills development.

Louise will lead the delivery of the Skills and Restart contracts in Blackpool, focusing on performance, quality, and team development to enhance the impact PHX Training has on local communities through tailored support and meaningful outcomes.

Briony Fawcett, managing director at PHX Training, said: “We are happy to welcome Louise to the PHX team. Her experience and passion for delivering outstanding outcomes for learners make her the perfect fit to lead our Blackpool centre.

“Louise’s leadership will be instrumental in driving forward our mission to empower individuals through skills and training, and we look forward to see the positive impact she will have in the local community.”

Louise said: “My passion has always been centred around the participant and learner. I want every individual who walks through our doors to have the best possible experience and feel supported in achieving their goals. PHX offers a local, community-driven approach that really resonated with me. From day one, I’ve felt part of something special.”

PHX Training is a leading training provider that offers a range of training and vocational courses, including basic English and maths and IT skills, up to specific sector qualifications in health and social care, warehousing and business administration.

It also supports people back in to work by building training plans and careers advice, free access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are recruiting.

To find out about the full range of support PHX Training offers, contact 01228 210 317 or visit phxtraining.co.uk.