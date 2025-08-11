Parking Eye has been slapping Booths shoppers with £100 fines for six years, despite the firm not having permission to use its ANPR cameras.

The Lancashire-based parking enforcer was hired to manage Booths car parks in Garstang and Poulton in 2019, but failed to apply for the necessary planning permission for its pole-mounted ANPR cameras and signage.

Despite not having permission for the surveillance camera, the firm continued to issue fines to those judged to have overstayed at the supermarkets, typically capped at £100.

Parking Eye have been enforcing fines at Booth car park in Garstang without planning permission for its ANPR camera since it was installed in 2019 | Booths

However, last month parking signs were covered-up at the Garstang store, prompting queries from shoppers about restrictions. The store offers customers three hours free parking, with fines issued to those who overstay this limit.

It emerged the signs had been covered while Parking Eye awaits the outcome of a retrospective planning permission submitted last month - six years since it began operating the Booths car park in June 2019.

Before handing over control of its car park to Parking Eye, Booths had previously donated all paid parking fines to a local charity.

Booths, Teanlowe Centre, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton | Google

Irked shoppers have taken to Facebook to ask whether Parking Eye was operating the car park and enforcing fines for six years without full legal compliance - and whether those hit with fines are entitled to claim refunds.

What does Parking Eye say?

Parking Eye declined to comment on its failure to secure planning permission, but insisted all parking fines at the stores remained valid.

A company spokesman said: "The parking charges are valid and we continue to engage with our client and Wyre Council on the issue.

“Parking Eye operates in line with the British Parking Association and International Parking Community joint code of practice.”

The Booths car park signs at the Garstang store have been covered while Parking Eye awaits the outcome of a retrospective planning permission for its ANPR camera submitted last month - six years since it began operating the car park in June 2019 | Submitted

What did Booth say?

Booths was made aware of the matter and asked to provide clarification for shoppers. But the supermarket also declined to comment.

“This is a matter for Parking Eye and Wyre Council to comment on,” said a Booths spokesperson.

“Booths will continue to offer three hours of free parking for customers who shop at Garstang Booths.”

What does Wyre Council say?

If ANPR equipment is installed without the necessary planning permission, the local council may take action, such as writing to the landowner and the company responsible for the equipment, and requesting a planning application.

The car park at Booths in Poulton and the rear section of the car park at Booths in Garstang are owned by Wyre Council. Both car parks are managed by Booths by way of lease agreements.

A spokesperson for Wyre Council said: “We can confirm that the car park at Booths, Poulton-le-Fylde had advertising consent for their enforcement signs granted in 2020.

“These expire after 5 years, and following expiry advertisement consent was renewed. There was a period between the date of expiry and the date of renewal of advertisement consent, during which the signage at the car park was covered and parking restrictions were not enforced.

“We can also confirm that the car park at Booths, Garstang does not have planning permission or advertisement consent. Parking Eye have since submitted applications to remedy this (25/00590/FUL – camera and 25/00591/ADV – signs).

“Wyre Council recognises the public interest in this matter and appreciates the concerns raised. In both cases, planning applications have been submitted to remedy the breach of planning control.

“In line with our planning enforcement policy, which prioritises resolution through negotiation and cooperation, formal enforcement action will not be pursued at this stage.”