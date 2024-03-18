The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how the establishments fared below:
1. 1260 Craft & Crust, Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0AD
Rated 5 on March 14.
2. Papa's Fish & Chips, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 1HB
Rated 3 on January 10.
3. Lime Bar and Lounge
Rated 5 on March 8.
4. Walmer Bridge Supper Bar, Liverpool Old Road, Walmer Bridge, Preston, PR4 5QE
Rated 5 on March 7.
5. Peking Inn, Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6EB
Rated 5 on February 29.
6. Piggies At The Market, Market Hall, Northcote Street, Leyland, PR25 2AA
Rated 5 on March 11.
