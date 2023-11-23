Panel rules on pizza takeaway following disagreement over opening hours
Omer Altinok had applied to Blackpool Council for a late night refreshment licence for AB Pizza on Layton Road to extend its opening hours to 1am, although this was later amended to 12.30am Sunday to Thursday, with 1am on Friday and Saturday.
But an objection was lodged by a nearby resident saying her and her husband’s sleep would be disturbed. The husband’s job, as a lorry driver, meant he had to get up at 5am.
Licensing consultant Mark Marshall, of M Squared Services, who represented Mr Altinok, told the town hall hearing measures could be taken to reduce the noise risk.
These included requiring delivery drivers to turn their engines off and to keep any music in the vehicle to a low level, while waiting for orders. There had also been no objection submitted by the council’s Environmental Protection department.
But councillors, who made up the licensing panel, ruled this would be difficult to enforce as drivers were self-employed.
They added the takeaway was in a small block of commercial premises in a primarily residential area, where other businesses traded during daytime hours.
A notice setting out their decision to refuse the application, says: ” It is the panel’s view that this is a residential area where the operation of a late night takeaway (one that operates after 11pm) will cause nuisance to the residents.
“The panel do not believe that the amended hours or the conditions offered would mitigate these concerns.”
The applicant has 21 days in which to appeal should they wish to.