Paddy brings power to the people of Lancashire

The power lines and infrastructure firm launched its biggest ever apprentice recruitment drive this year creating more green jobs as it works towards a net zero carbon future.

The firm, which operates the North West’s power network, is calling for 30 new apprentices to join the business in roles from IT project management and cyber security to engineers and overhead line workers.

One person with experience of the award-winning scheme is former Lytham St Annes High pupil Paddy Kelly, 22, from Kirkham, who joined Electricity North West as an apprentice overhead linesperson straight from school in 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Electricity North West has sought 30 apprentices this year

He has now completed his apprenticeship and is looking forward to progressing his career in the business.

Paddy said: “I’d already done work experience with Electricity North West when I was 15, when I was able to try a selection of jobs in the business.

“I thought an apprenticeship would suit me better than further education because I wanted to do something more practical.

“And I wanted to be a linesperson because I love working outdoors in the countryside. I don’t want to be staring at the same four walls every day.

“My job involves working as part of a team to maintain and improve the distribution network, which means lots of climbing ladders and working on overhead lines.”