Owners of The New Philly Family Bar in Blackpool takeover The Jaq Russell pub next door in Foxhall Road
The New Philly Family Bar in Foxhall Road is expanding after its owners bought The Jaq Russell Bar which is located next door.
They received the keys in November and work has been ongoing to get the new bar ready for next year.
Posting on social media, a spokesman for The New Philly Family Bar said: “We will be renovating this bar this winter and are looking to open February 2024.
“Not too far away and the workmen are full steam ahead inside the building.”
The Jaq Russell will undergo a full renovation prior to its opening, but the owners now need your help with a new name.
“If we choose your name you will get an invitation to our VIP open night,” the spokesman added.
What are some of the names that have been suggested so far?
- Lottie’s
- The Fox & Philly
- Lillian’s
- The Funky Philly Family bar
- The Black Rose
- Foxy’s
- The Welcome Inn
- The Ramble Inn
- The Punch and Judy Bar
- The New Philly Family Show Bar
- The Bar Next Door
The New Philly Family Bar has been approached for comment.