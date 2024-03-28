Over 350 Easter eggs donated ensuring struggling families still smile amid cost-of-living crisis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the rise in the cost of living continues to push more people into poverty, The Salvation Army in Blackpool, located on Raikes Parade, received 250 of the eggs from local businesswoman, Cloe Martin who runs a cleaning service, Made Mint. Additional eggs were provided by staff from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) based at Hesketh House and staff at Home Start Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

The generous donation of Easter eggs will be distributed through The Salvation Army’s work with people in the Blackpool community experiencing a time of crisis. The church and charity runs a number of services to relieve financial pressures on people struggling as the cost-of-living continues to affect people on the lowest of incomes. Services include a community wardrobe, offering an emergency clothing service, and emergency food provision, as well as toddler groups and children’s and youth activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easter eggs will also benefit children supported by The Salvation Army’s refugee resettlement team on the Fylde Coast and in the church and charity’s supported accommodation for families and young people.

Made Mint donated over 250 Easter eggs to The Salvation Army Blackpool

The church and charity also runs a homeless drop-in, The Bridge Project, which will also benefit from the generous donations.

Captain Naomi Clifton, church leader of The Salvation Army in Blackpool said: “Easter eggs are a wonderful opportunity to share with children the good news of Jesus and the Easter story and for many of our families, Easter eggs are considered a huge treat. Some of our families are still having to decide between heating and eating, and even clothing their children so buying Easter eggs doesn’t even come to the front of their minds.

“Donations like these help us put smiles on the faces of many families who are struggling like never before and we want to send our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has and continue to donate to us and our work throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The rise in the cost of living has affected everyone and many people are now using food banks and other support services when they never thought they’d be in a position to before. Our hope is to use our faith to support those struggling amongst us by loving our neighbour and bringing light in the darkness.”

DWP based at Hesketh House also donated Easter eggs

The Salvation Army offers support on a referral basis which can be obtained from partner organisations including Citizens Advice, job centres, local schools, doctors and health visitors and GPs. Self-referral is also accepted and people can call the church directly on 01253 626114.