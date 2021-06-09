Opening day for new Blackpool town centre cafe bar Vintro Lounge in former Pizza Express
A new cafe bar opened its doors for the first time today, in the resort's former Pizza Express restaurant.
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 4:13 pm
Updated
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 9:13 am
Vintro Lounge cafe bar, the newest venue from Bristol-based company Lounges, opened in St John's Square in the unit previously occupied by Pizza Express
The pizza restaurant chain announced last year that it would close 73 branches across the UK permanently.
The Lounges firm was founded in 2002 by friends Dave Reid, Alex Reilley and Jake Bishop, who have since opened over 100 venues across the country.
Its venues pride themselves on their quirky, "eccentric" interiors, which "celebrate the local community," and the resort's newest addition will provide both indoor and outdoor seating for customers.