Opening day for new Blackpool town centre cafe bar Vintro Lounge in former Pizza Express

Vintro Lounge cafe bar, the newest venue from Bristol-based company Lounges, opened in St John's Square in the unit previously occupied by Pizza Express

The pizza restaurant chain announced last year that it would close 73 branches across the UK permanently.

The Lounges firm was founded in 2002 by friends Dave Reid, Alex Reilley and Jake Bishop, who have since opened over 100 venues across the country.

Vintro Lounge cafe bar opened in Church Street today.