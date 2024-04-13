Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fleetwood’s newest nightclub will open its doors next week with all-nighters till 6am on weekends.

The former Rafters bar - next to Wetherspoons pub The Thomas Drummond in London Street - is being renovated and rebranded as Last Orders.

An opening date has been confirmed for Friday, April 19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bar has shared a sneak peek inside as renovation work continues this week, revealing a sleek new bar and spacious dance floor.

Last Orders will open in London Street, Fleetwood on Friday, April 19

The rebrand will see the bar open until 5am on Thursdays and 6am on Fridays and Saturdays.