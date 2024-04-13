Opening date for new Fleetwood nightclub Last Orders next to Wetherspoons Thomas Drummond pub
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fleetwood’s newest nightclub will open its doors next week with all-nighters till 6am on weekends.
The former Rafters bar - next to Wetherspoons pub The Thomas Drummond in London Street - is being renovated and rebranded as Last Orders.
An opening date has been confirmed for Friday, April 19.
The bar has shared a sneak peek inside as renovation work continues this week, revealing a sleek new bar and spacious dance floor.
The rebrand will see the bar open until 5am on Thursdays and 6am on Fridays and Saturdays.
The late-night bar was a favourite nightspot for many in the town with its live DJ nights before closing in 2020.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.