Opening date for new Fleetwood nightclub Last Orders next to Wetherspoons Thomas Drummond pub

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 13th Apr 2024, 09:19 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2024, 09:19 BST
Fleetwood’s newest nightclub will open its doors next week with all-nighters till 6am on weekends.

The former Rafters bar - next to Wetherspoons pub The Thomas Drummond in London Street - is being renovated and rebranded as Last Orders.

An opening date has been confirmed for Friday, April 19.

The bar has shared a sneak peek inside as renovation work continues this week, revealing a sleek new bar and spacious dance floor.

Last Orders will open in London Street, Fleetwood on Friday, April 19

The rebrand will see the bar open until 5am on Thursdays and 6am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The late-night bar was a favourite nightspot for many in the town with its live DJ nights before closing in 2020.

