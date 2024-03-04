Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new micro bar is set to open in Fleetwood later this week.

Pitchers Microbar, which is located in the heart of the town centre on Lord Street, is set to open for the first time at 3pm on Friday (March 8).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate, customers who visit the bar on its opening day will be welcomed with a red carpet and free jelly shots.

Pitchers Microbar is set to open for the first time at 3pm on March 8

Danielle Buchanan, 31, explained she had been interested in opening her own bar for a long time and she finally took the plunge in September last year.

She said: "It's taken a long time to do up because when I got the keys it was in a bit of a state, but there's a huge difference now.

"I've had people walking past everyday asking if we're open and everybody is getting excited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're going to have a little grand opening with a balloon arch and a little red carpet. It's not just a grand opening, but it's a celebration. It's a milestone for me as well."

The bar - which can hold around 38 people in total - will have a huge variety of drinks on offer, including a range of spirits and beers.

Danielle, who has worked as security at a range of venues in Blackpool, also wants to keep prices as low as possible as she wants everyone to enjoy the new bar.

The bar will have a huge variety of drinks on offer, including a range of spirits and beers

"My prices are really low. I'm not made of money myself. I'm with everyone else, and when I walk into somewhere I like to see a decent price," she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After so many years of working on the doors, I've seen what people charge in small places.

"Pitchers Microbar is for people like myself who want to go somewhere nice but they don't want to pay extortionate amounts."