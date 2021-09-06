Opening date confirmed for new Bispham Aldi supermarket

The new Aldi store, in Holyoake Avenue, will be opened at 8am on Thursday, September 23.

Retail bosses said some 35 locals had been hired to work in the new store, and it will be run by store manager James Turek.

To celebrate the store opening, Mr Turek and his team will be joined by Team GB bronze medallist Daniel Purvis to cut the ribbon on opening morning.

Bispham's new Aldi supermarket will open on September 23. Pic: JPI Media

Mr Turek said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Bispham. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Daniel Purvis join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Olympic gymnast Daniel Purvis added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

The retailer has moved into the 20,000sq ft former Poundstretcher unit, which closed in February.

Discount retailer B&M Stores confirmed last month that it would be opening in the second half of the unit next to Aldi, "sometime in Autumn."

The new Aldi is also calling on local charities and food banks in Bispham to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week.