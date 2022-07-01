The meeting is at the Anatolia Sea View restaurant on St Annes seafront and starts at 7pm, with guest speakers and complimentary refreshments.

The Partnership, popularly known as STEP, re-formed last year as an independent community group with a new management committee.

Chairman Veli Kirk says its aim remains to support and enable the development of businesses in St Annes through activities that increase footfall and visitor numbers in partnership with St Annes Town Council and other related bodies.

St Annes Enterprise Partnership chairman Veli Kirk at the organisation's last pubic meeting, which attracted more than 100 people

STEP organised the Christmas markets and the Food and Drink Festival in St Annes over the last few months, both in conjunction with Fylde and St Annes Town Councils and hopes to introduce further events.

Veli added: “Our aim is to include all parts of the business community and act as a focal point for community views regarding the development of St Annes centre and other commercial areas of the town.“At the meeting, there will be the opportunity to meet members of the STEP management committee and hear about the plans STEP has for achieving our aims and what we have achieved so far.”

STEP’s last public meeting last November attracted around 100 people as it focussed mainly on the ongoing planned regeneration of St Annes.