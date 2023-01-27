Lee Chambers, founder of Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing

One of just two Lancastrian firms to make the prestigious list alongside the Modern Milkman, Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing was inducted into the Startups 100 Index for the UK’s most disruptive new companies. Founded by Lee Chambers, himself a psychologist, Essentialise is a training business based on Ribbleton Lane in the city.

The Startups 100, which recently celebrated its 15th anniversary, showcases the top 100 new UK businesses which exhibit innovation, solid financials, opportunity in their market, a great concept and a strong customer base or following. Having previously forecast the stratospheric successes of huge names such as Revolut, Hellofresh, Deliveroo, and Monzo, this year’s index is one of Startups' most exciting yet, with the final list championing a huge range of inventive ideas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been through plenty and seen a lot over the years, so things rarely surprise me,” says Lee. “But to be considered as exceptional by industry leaders and my peers was a real shock I wasn't expecting. I've always considered the Startups 100 Index to be a real measure of how the business community perceives your business as a whole.

Lee Chambers, founder of Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing

“And as Lancashire's only representative on the founders list, I'm determined to showcase what we can achieve and how we've always been at the forefront of innovation,” adds Lee, who was also personally highlighted as one of nine exceptional founders from the 100 organisations. “It’s one of the proudest moments of my career.

“I now have to ensure I live up to the recognition I've received.”

Thrilled with the ‘extraordinary achievement for any promising businesses to have ranked on this renowned list’, Chambers impressed judges from the very start, with the panel paying tribute to his humble beginnings and his resilience in learning to walk again after a debilitating illness whilst highlighting the first-hand experience he brings to inclusivity awareness.

“The 2023 Startups 100 shows businesses don’t have to sacrifice profits to have purpose,” says Richard Parris, Editor of Startups.co.uk. “Against a backdrop of gloomy global events, we can see UK entrepreneurs creating new ventures that not only create jobs but also make a real difference to the world around them.

Lee Chambers, founder of Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing

“I think this is the inspiration we all need to take into the year ahead,” adds Richard. “This award and recognition is a positive start to the year for Chambers and Essentialise. He has also been featured as a Marie Claire Future Shaper alongside Tom Daley and Harry Styles, and has been shortlisted for the Agent of Change category at the Northern Power Women Awards for his continued work on gender equity, menopause awareness, and inclusive wellbeing in the workplace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad