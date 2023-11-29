Blackpool’s £100m new civil service hub is taking shape in the heart of the town centre.

Work began in February to build the seven-storey offices which will house more than 3,000 workers, due to transfer from other DWP (Department for Work and Pensions) sites.

The hub is expected to be completed by 2025, with councillors recently told construction was 10 weeks ahead of schedule.

A terracotta facade, made from ultra-high strength concrete panels, is being fitted to create an art deco finish and ensure the building is environmentally friendly.

The new Civil Service hub

Designed by London-based Make Architects, the building also benefits from ground floor cyclist facilities including showers and changing areas and a large reception lobby.

The fit-out includes open-plan working areas, meeting rooms, quiet zones and other flexible workplace settings, with plenty of natural daylight and generous ceiling heights throughout.

Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Not only is the civil service hub changing the skyline of Blackpool, but the potential impact on the local economy of bringing over 3,000 more professional workers into the town centre is a key part of our plans to make Blackpool better.

“This will be another high-quality office building that brings people into the town centre. For local people and businesses in the surrounding areas, there is a real opportunity to benefit from having that volume of workers on their doorstep.”

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams and cabinet member Coun Mark Smith (centre) with representatives from Muse and Vinci

The partnership between developers Muse and Blackpool Council has already delivered the Number One Bickerstaffe Square council office, a Sainsbury’s supermarket and a refurbished 650-space multi-storey car park, alongside extensive public spaces.

Further development nearing completion includes a Holiday Inn hotel and tramway extension, with plans now submitted for the multiversity in Cookson Street.

Alan McBride, technical director at Muse, said: “We have reached a wonderfully visual milestone in Talbot Gateway’s regeneration, with the terracotta panels in particular emphasising how we’re creating a brighter Blackpool while being sympathetic to the town’s rich cultural heritage.”

