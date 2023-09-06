News you can trust since 1873
Northern services in Lancashire that still have Flash Sale tickets for 50p, £1 and £2 up for grabs

Northern has revealed the routes across Lancashire that still have Flash Sale availability.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 12:21 BST
The train operator launched the Flash Sale on Monday (4 September) with one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and one million £2 tickets up for grabs at: www.northernrailway.co.uk/sale

Routes that are still available across Preston and Blackpool at Flash Sale rates include:

Blackpool North – Leyland

Blackpool South – Preston

Low Moor – Blackpool North

Blackpool Pleasure Beach to Preston

Preston – Manchester Piccadilly

St Helen’s Central - Preston

The Flash Sale closes at 6pm tomorrow (Thursday, 7 September). Tickets are valid for travel between Monday, 11 September and Friday, 20 October.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “It’s not too late to bag a Flash Sale bargain.

Use the new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ on the Northern Rail website and you’ll be on your way with a 50p, £1 or £2 ticket in no time.

The Flash Sale will close at 6pm tomorrow (Thursday 7 September).

All Flash Sale tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel and are available online, via Northern’s app and website, which now features a new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ tool.

