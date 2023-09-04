News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Northern Rail offering Blackpool train tickets from 50p to Liverpool Lime Street, Manchester Piccadily, Deansgate, Manchester Oxford Road , Preston

Northern has launched a Flash Sale with over five million tickets for journeys across the North of England, including Blackpool, available from just 50p.
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:50 BST

The train operator has released one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and one million £2 tickets which are on-sale now at: http://www.northernrailway.co.uk/sale.

The Flash Sale closes at 6pm on Thursday (7 September). Tickets are valid for travel between Monday, 11 September and Friday, 20 October.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “With five million tickets up for grabs, there’s a Flash Sale route and service for everyone – be that for a day out at the weekend or some late-night shopping in town.

“Use the new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ on our website to bag the date and time that suits you. Tickets are ‘first come, first serve’ – once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

All Flash Sale tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel and are available online, via Northern’s app and website, which now features a new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ tool.

Here’s where you can visit for a bargain price from Blackpool.

Undefined: readMore
Preston 50p

1. Preston 50p

Preston 50p Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Liverpool Lime Street 50p

2. Liverpool Lime Street 50p

Liverpool Lime Street 50p Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Manchester Piccadily 50p

3. Manchester Piccadily 50p

Manchester Piccadily 50p Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Leeds £1.00

4. Leeds £1.00

Leeds £1.00 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Poulton Le Fylde £1.00

5. Poulton Le Fylde £1.00

Poulton Le Fylde £1.00 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
New Pudsey £1.00

6. New Pudsey £1.00

New Pudsey £1.00 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Adlington £3.50

7. Adlington £3.50

Adlington £3.50 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Manchester Airport £9.50

8. Manchester Airport £9.50

Manchester Airport £9.50 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:TicketsBlackpoolNorthMark Powles