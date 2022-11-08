North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce launches free business helpdesk as part of ‘count on us’ campaign

The move comes as the Chamber, which represents over 1,600 members across Lancashire, urged the new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, to create a long-term plan to address energy bills, labour shortages, spiralling inflation and climbing interest rates.

As part of the Chamber Business Helpdesk service, businesses across Lancashire can contact the Chamber team via phone or a dedicated Chamber Business Helpdesk live chat facility on the Chamber website.

The Chamber’s experts are on the hand to talk about topics such as cost saving, international trade issues, procurement, business protection, low carbon and starting a business.

Businesses that operate within the Chamber’s North and Western Lancashire geographical area of Preston, Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre, South Ribble, Chorley and West Lancashire can use the service. The service is free to all Chamber members.

The creation of the service is part of a new ‘count on us’ campaign, designed to help Lancashire businesses manage challenges and maximise opportunities.

Babs Murphy, CEO of the Chamber, said: “The North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce started life in 1916 and through the years we have seen our fair share of economic crises from the Great Depression of 1929 and the recession of the 1990s to the credit crunch of 2008 and lockdown of 2020.

“Businesses in Lancashire have counted on us during these temporary difficult times, and they can count on us for support on the unprecedented challenges facing them over the next 18 months.

“Whether it’s the cost of business living, international trade issues, lobbying government or wanting sales and marketing support, we are modelling our Chamber to support businesses on a range of issues important to them.”

“We are writing to the Prime Minister to set out the action needed to tackle the main challenges facing business. It is vital we see progress made in these areas to keep doors open and promote investment.

“Firstly, the Government must provide more certainty on the energy support package for businesses and quickly communicate how the system will work from April. Firms need to know what support to expect in the medium and long term.

“Secondly, they must fix the extremely tight labour market. Without the skilled people to do the jobs businesses need, the economy will stagnate.

“Thirdly, to grow the economy, Government must set out a strategy to boost our international trade and exports.

“People run businesses and businesses rely on people. The new administration must grasp that the cost of living and cost of doing business crises are two sides of the same coin.

“We need a clear long-term vision of how the new Prime Minister will deal with the challenges ahead and create the business conditions that allow firms, and the communities that rely on them, to thrive.”

As part of the Chamber’s count on us campaign, it has created a range of discounted services provided by regional and national partner organisations designed to help businesses save costs.

Members can receive discounts on areas such as breakdown and fleet management, business insurance, credit checks, debt recovery, foreign exchange, healthcare services, HR advice via telephone and online, international trade documentation, legal advice, mailing lists and utilities.

Babs added: “Through the Chamber and our partners, our members have access to so many cost savings, essential during these times. We are in the process of contacting our members to inform them of these saving and other range of services they can access through the Chamber.

“This is not just about saving money. Entrepreneurs are still looking to grow, expand and create jobs. We want to help them manage the challenges and maximise the opportunities.”

The Chamber helps businesses across areas such as business growth, business protection, low carbon, marketing and events, representation, international trade, cost saving, training and skills.