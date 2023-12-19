Nominations are now open for the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards 2024

It’s time to highlight the outstanding work done by our region’s apprentices and the firms who employ them.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We want to shout about the best in on-the-job training and this year we are running our third Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards, sponsored by Blackpool and The Fylde College, Lancashire Skills & Employment Hub, Electricity North West, Veka PLC and Kepak Group.

These awards celebrate and recognise the hard working individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships, and how they shape our future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are now open for entries across a variety of categories, and we are keen to hear from the many businesses and individuals in our region.

We want to recognise the efforts everyone involved in apprenticeships – from the apprentices themselves to the wonderful training providers and employers who support them.

Our winners will be crowned at The Great Hall at Lancaster University on Wednesday, March 27 2024, where guests will enjoy a drinks reception, three-course meal and entertainment, as well as the awards ceremony itself.

All winners will be announced in print and on our website.

HOW TO ENTER

Nominations are now open, and the closing date for nominations is midnight on Friday, February 23 2024. For more information, contact the Events Team on 07786 060702.

THE CATEGORIES

Advertisement Hide Ad

SME Apprentice Employer of the Year - Sponsored by Blackpool and The Fylde College

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to a business with up to 249 employees offering apprenticeships.

Large Business Employer of the Year

Open to a business with 250+ employees offering apprenticeship.

Diversity & Inclusion Programme - Sponsored by Lancashire Skill Employment Hub

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to employers who embrace equality and diversity in their apprenticeship programme.

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

The winner of this category can be a college, organisation or business that provides apprenticeship training courses.

Mentor of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

This category is for an individual who has helped and inspired apprentices in the first steps in their careers. Mentors can be the line manager or someone within the organisation that has contributed to the individual’s development. Entries should be completed by either the apprentice and/or mentor.

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices who are studying level 2 qualifications (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Advanced Apprentice of the Year - Sponsored by VEKA PLC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to apprentices who are studying level 3 qualifications (equivalent to A-level pass). Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices who are studying level 4 or above qualifications. Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices who are studying level 6 or above (equivalent to a degree). Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to apprentices working within either the Health or Public Service Sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider and have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year - Sponsored by Electricity North West

Open to apprentices working within the Engineering or Manufacturing sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider. Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

Construction/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices working within the Construction/Development or Manufacturing sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider. Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices working within the Business Professional sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider. and have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad