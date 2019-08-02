No more Owen: Oystons Estate Agency is taken over by rival Blackpool firm

The Oystons Estate Agency business has been taken over by Blackpool’s Tiger Sales & Lettings.

The business, which was formerly owned by ex-Blackpool FC owner Owen Oyston, has been taken over by the rival estate agency which has three branches across the Fylde coast and is based on Whitegate Drive.

Craig Webster, managing director of Tiger Sales and Lettings, inset, confirmed the takeover to the Gazette.

He said: “All I will say at the moment is that we have purchased the Oystons estate and lettings business.

“I can also confirm that no member of the Oyston family are involved and this is a clear takeover.”

The estate agency was not included in the February High Court order which declared the assets of Blackpool Football Club (Properties) Ltd, formerly Segesta Ltd, which owns Blackpool FC, the stadium, the training ground and the Travelodge to should be sold off in order to repay £25m owed to former Blackpool FC chairman Valeri Belokon.

Mr Oyston still shows as a director of the business on Companies House.

Tiger Estates was originally established in 2008 on Cookson Street, Blackpool by Mr Webster

The business was expaned further in 2010 with the purchase of Troy County, the leading estate agent in the South Shore area which lead to the business being renamed as Tiger Sales and Lettings.

The company moved to Whitegate Drive in 2015.