New timetable on the horizon: Northern customers in the North West reminded to 'check my timetable’ before December changeover
and live on Freeview channel 276
Most Northern services are unaffected but there will be a slight re-timing of some services.
For more information about individual stations, customers should use the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on the Northern website at: www.northernrailway.co.uk/check-my-timetable
Craig Harrop, regional director for Northern, said: “Whilst the overwhelming majority of our services remain ‘as is’ – customers should double check any regular journeys they make – especially those with short connections.”
In the North West, the number of carriages on some services will be increased or decreased to reflect customer demand.
Off peak trains between Manchester Piccadilly and Buxton will run with two carriages instead of four and quieter services between Manchester Airport and Blackpool North will operate with four carriages instead of six.
In Liverpool, some trains to Wigan will run with three carriages instead of four, while peak-time trains to Manchester Airport via Newton-le-Willows will see an increase in capacity, with services running with four carriages instead of three.
More information about the December timetable change can be found at: www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/timetables/timetable-change