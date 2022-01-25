New South Shore Nando's opens tomorrow

Nando's will welcome customers into its new branch off Squires Gate Lane, near Morrisons, for the first time tomorrow.

The South African fast food chain, which specialises in flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken, was first approved by Fylde Council in 2019, at the same time a drive-thru Starbucks was approved next door.

Development began onsite in October that year and two new entrances from the supermarket car park onto Squires Gate Lane were created.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nando's at Squires Gate

But when the Starbucks opened in April 2021, a Nando's spokesman said they had no definitive date for the opening of the neighbouring restaurant, which was initially supposed to open last year.

READ: New Blackpool Starbucks opens in South Shore but Nandos and Costa Coffee not ready yetAhead of its grand opening, Nando's, which already operates one Blackpool branch on Church Street, said: "We’re opening our second Nando’s in Squires Gate bringing even more of our legendary peri-peri to the home of the Pleasure Beach.

"Opening our doors on January 26, with indoor and outdoor seating areas, you can find us by Blackpool Airport, just across from Starbucks."