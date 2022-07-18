Chorley Group has bought the Vantage Citroen dealership in Blackpool, just across the road from its existing site near Blackpool Airport, for an undisclosed sum.

The £200m-turnover Chorley Group, which currently operates 14 franchises across the North West and employs 350 people, confirmed the acquisition of the Citroen showroom, which had last been bought (in 2016) by Blackpool entrepreneur Mark Robinson who led the Vantage Group until he stepped down in 2019.

Blackpool Citroen will form part of Chorley Group's already extensive Blackpool set-up offering, Kia, Nissan and Hyundai.

Chorley Group has bought the Vantage Citroen site at Squires Gate, Blackpool

Adam Turner, managing director at Chorley Group, said: “We are really excited to welcome Blackpool Citroen to the Chorley Group family and see it as a great addition to our group.”

This recent acquisition is the latest move in the group’s strategic growth plans across the North West.

Bosses said that capitalising on record-breaking performances in 2021, the business has plans for more acquisitions in the coming months, demonstrating its commitment to reinvesting in the business and into local communities.

Adam Turner managing director at Chorley Group

They said Chorley Group prides itself on supporting local charities and causes and sees its CSR policy as an important facet to operations and an extension of its customer service and family values ethos.

Adam added: “Vantage is a business we respect massively, and its culture and ethos should mean that the Blackpool operation slots into our group perfectly. Indeed, the 17 strong Blackpool team will be staying with us.

“This is the latest stage of our strategic growth plans coming to fruition, focusing on growth with our current dealer partners and continuing our focus on North West representation points, enhancing our regional strength.”

The acquisition of Vantage takes the group to five new business locations in the space of 18 months including two well-known Citroen dealerships, from the BCC Cars group for an undisclosed sum..

Chorley Group was supported by the legal team from CG Professional’s Corporate and Real Estate departments on its latest transaction.