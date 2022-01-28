New sales director for Blackpool hot water and heating specialist Geldhill

Neil brings over 20 years of experience in the UK Plumbing and Heating manufacturing sector to the business and most recently held the position of sales director at both OSO Hotwater and Heatrae Sadia, Megaflo.

He takes over the role from Neil Overton, who spent four years with the company and will remain in the business into 2022 to support the transition.

Gledhill is one of the largest hot water cylinder manufacturers in the UK and employs over 200.

Neil Thompson who has joined Gledhill

Founded almost 100 years ago, in 2015 the business was acquired by Groupe Atlantic, an international manufacturer of thermal comfort solutions. Groupe Atlantic has more than 5,900 employees worldwide, with 20 factories distributing products to over 100 countries.

Neil Thompson said: “Gledhill has achieved enviable growth over recent years and established excellent partnerships with merchants and buying groups.

"I’m delighted to be joining the company at such an exciting time for the industry, particularly with the shift to renewable technology solutions across HVAC to support the government’s Net Zero 2050 target.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside key stakeholders across the industry again to establish our position as the UK’s market leader for hot water cylinders and develop a strategy to further increase demand and support our loyal installers.

"It’s a privilege to work for a company so committed to continuous innovation across its product range and I look forward to seeing where this takes us.”