New Poulton branch opened by Furness Building Society

Building society has invested in a new branch as part of commitment to Poulton high street.

Furness Building Society has officially opened a new, enhanced branch on Queen’s Square in Poulton town centre.

Joining the branch team and representatives from Furness’ head office, Poulton Town Crier, Mike Middleton, along with Ellie and Matthew, students from Hodgson Academy, cut a ribbon to celebrate the opening of the new branch.

The new branch boasts a new exterior design and interior layout, having been remodelled to create an inviting, relaxing space for members. The sizeable investment forms part of an extensive branch-wide transformation programme, which is underway across the Furness Building Society estate.

The building society’s new look captures a strategic shift from transactions to interactions, enabling the branch team to spend quality time alongside members to better understand and support their needs. The open-plan space is organised into distinct zones for specific services and bespoke guidance while the traditional counter has been replaced with a meet-and-greet desk to create a more engaging environment.

Furness Building Society's new, enhanced branch in Poulton-le-Fylde

Katrina Hampson, Poulton Branch Manager at Furness Building Society, added: “We’re really enjoying welcoming both new and familiar faces into our refreshed branch, and it’s been great to see an influx of people coming through the doors since our redesign. Our members can still count on the warm and friendly service they know Furness for - now offered in a brighter, more accessible environment.”

Simon Broadley, Chief Executive at Furness Building Society, commented: “Our new branches bring to life our ambition to create more modern, welcoming spaces for our members. At the same time, we’ve enhanced our digital services so they have quicker, more convenient ways to manage their finances online and through our app.

“By keeping our human-led, member-first values at the core of everything we do, we will ensure communities like here in Poulton continue to benefit from our position as a forward-thinking, sustainable building society for every stage of life.”